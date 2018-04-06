Pedrosa tops first practice in Argentina

Honda's Dani Pedrosa topped the timesheets in the first practice session for the second race of the MotoGP season in Argentina.

Pedrosa waited until the final seconds of the 45-minute session at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit to edge LCR rider Cal Crutchlow to first place by just 0.042s.

Earlier in the session, it was Pedrosa's team-mate Marc Marquez who led the way, but he was soon passed by Crutchlow, Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and Tech3 Yamaha rookie Hafizh Syahrin.

Marquez retook top spot midway through, posting a series of faster and faster lap times that culminated with a 1m40.951s.

As the session drew to a close, however, it was Crutchlow and Pedrosa who emerged as the two quickest riders. Suzuki's Andrea Iannone briefly held the top spot too in the final minutes, but was ultimately relegated to third place.

Tech3's Johann Zarco was the fastest Yamaha in fourth, followed by Miller as the highest placed Ducati, and then Marquez.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi was seventh, ahead of Ducati's championship leader Andrea Dovizioso and his works team-mate Jorge Lorenzo.

Pramac's Danilo Petrucci completed the top 10 despite being the only rider to take a tumble during the session.

Times

1. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 40.303s [Lap 17/18] 328km/h (Top Speed)

2. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 40.345s 0.042s [17/18] 332k

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 40.386s 0.083s [17/18] 324k

4. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 40.614s 0.311s [19/20] 326k

5. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 40.715s 0.412s [18/18] 326k

6. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 40.781s 0.478s [16/19] 333k

7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 40.825s 0.522s [17/19] 328k

8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 40.938s 0.635s [15/17] 329k

9. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 41.019s 0.716s [16/17] 330k

10. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 41.066s 0.763s [13/15] 332k

11. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 41.094s 0.791s [16/17] 324k

12. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 41.163s 0.860s [20/20] 326k

13. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 41.224s 0.921s [20/20] 329k

14. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 41.286s 0.983s [16/18] 326k

15. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 41.346s 1.043s [14/15] 323k

16. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 41.355s 1.052s [17/18] 328k

17. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 41.421s 1.118s [22/22] 329k

18. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 41.449s 1.146s [19/20] 323k

19. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 41.538s 1.235s [18/19] 321k

20. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 41.624s 1.321s [17/19] 331k

21. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 41.802s 1.499s [18/20] 326k

22. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 42.192s 1.889s [16/17] 322k

23. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 42.698s 2.395s [19/19] 319k

24. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 42.857s 2.554s [17/17] 324k