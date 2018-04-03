Zarco always looking to win

Johann Zarco has admitted that he has the ambition to win at every single MotoGP meeting and insists that this weekend’s visit to Argentina will be no different.

Zarco led for the first 17 of 22 laps at the season opening Qatar Grand Prix, having set a record lap to claim pole position.

However, he quickly fell behind thereafter, finishing in eighth place with a front tyre problem.

Despite being unable to complete the race strongly, Zarco has explained that he was happy with his performance and added that he will head to Argentina looking for a maiden MotoGP victory.

Quelle émotion d'avoir signé la première pole position de la saison.

“At the beginning, without having started the weekend, you need to aim for the win,” he said.

“That’s the ambition. Then, according to the practice and if you face some difficulties – set-up problems or maybe a lack of ease on the bike – then you have to revise this aim downwards.

“But when you come strong from a Qatar Grand Prix as I do, there is no other option than aiming for the win.

“[You need] a little bit of luck. You need to fight and play your cards.

“This time, luck wasn’t on my side, so wait until Argentina, go with the win in mind and understand [the situation] as the weekend goes.”