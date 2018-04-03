Rea rules out MotoGP switch

Jonathan Rea believes he is unlikely to receive a MotoGP offer that would result in him making the change to the most lucrative code of motorbike racing.

At 31-years-of-age, Rea’s career is starting to mature.

While there are still a few chapters left to write (he feels he will continue to compete beyond the age of 33), drastic changes in direction will only be made if they make absolute sense.

With three consecutive WSBK Championships to his name, Rea is extremely happy where he is and does not feel that he will get a MotoGP offer that will allow him to compete against the best on the best bikes.

“I think it would be very difficult to move there, to be honest,” Rea told Motorsport.com.

“I don’t feel like there are any possibilities jumping out that feels exciting.

“If I went to MotoGP, I would want to be on the best equipment available. I’m three-time champion in Superbike, I’ve nothing left to prove.

“To go there and measure myself against the best riders in the world, I’d want to do it on the best machinery. But I honestly don’t feel I’ll get that opportunity.

“I don’t think anything will come my way that ticks all the boxes.

“In Superbike, I have that with Kawasaki. We have a great bike that I can win races on, challenge for championships in.

“I just want to ride my bike and try and win. I feel at 31 in MotoGP I won’t get that opportunity.”

Rea has started 2018 with fifth and second in Australia and first and fourth in Thailand.

He leads the Championship and is on track to win a fourth consecutive title.