Marquez signs two-year Honda extension

MotoGP star Marc Marquez has re-committed his future to the factory Honda team, with the confirmation that he has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old Spaniard will continue to race with the Japanese manufacturer up to 2020.

Together, the two will look to continue their dominance of the MotoGP scene, which has already seen Marquez win four world championships over a five-year period.

Marquez said he was excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team.

“I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need. I would also like to thank everyone who has given me such warm support over the years,” he said.

“The first two official tests went well and, with my contract renewed, I can focus on racing in the new season. I will continue to enjoy racing, share my joy with everybody and do my best to reach our shared goals.”

HRC President Yoshishige Nomura said: “Marquez has consistently pushed himself to the limit and matured as a rider, and given Honda many titles. We were able to announce the contract renewal at such an early stage due to our mutual trust, and our common passion for racing.

“I am certain that we can provide an environment for him to concentrate on the final tests in Qatar this week and in the lead-up to the opening round, and that we can start the 2018 season strongly.

“HRC will continue its challenge with Marquez, a vital rider in the future of MotoGP.”