MotoGP shortens seven races for 2018 season

Seven races on the MotoGP calendar will be shortened this year in a move to increase consistency in the duration of races.

The season ending Valencia MotoGP will be cut by three laps from 30 to 27, while the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez will be cut by two laps from 27 to 25.

The Americas MotoGP in Austin, the French MotoGP, the Catalan MotoGP, the Czech MotoGP, and the San Marino MotoGP will all be one lap shorter.

The changes are being made to help broadcasters with their race-day programming, according to the sport’s organisers.

Several Moto2 and Moto3 races will also be shortened this year, with further changes being made in 2019 to coincide with the introduction of MotoE.

There will be no changes to MotoGP races next year.

Changes have also been made to procedures for red flags in MotoGP races.

From this season onwards, if a red flag is shown after at least 75 percent of the race distance has been completed, then the result will be declared.

The changes come ahead of the second round of MotoGP pre-season testing which is due to begin at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand on Friday.