Marquez happy with Sepang testing

Marc Marquez said he was happy with Day Two of MotoGP testing at Sepang on Monday, despite a minor crash at the end of the session.

The world champion slid off the track at turn two as rain began to fall, meaning he finished the day back in seventh place.

But overall he said he was pleased with the results.

“Today I’m very happy because we made some steps forward and I felt really good on my bike, especially in the afternoon, when we put everything in place and I did my fastest lap when the temperature was highest,” said the reigning world champion.

“Unfortunately, when we fit a new tyre at the end of the day, it started to rain a bit. I lost the front at turn two even though I wasn’t really pushing, but it wasn’t important.”

Seguimos trabajando y buscando una buena base!

We’re still working looking for a good basis! #SepangTest #malaysia pic.twitter.com/TYlTlr8pGg — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) January 29, 2018

Marquez said he was testing two new engines and was also seen testing a new aero fairing on the Repsol Honda RC213V.

“Besides continuing our work on the engine and setup, we tried a new fairing, and when you do that type of test you have to adjust the bike’s balance a little bit,” he added.

“It looks like the main target of the new fairing is to try and stop the wheelie and have more down-force. Then you lose a little bit of the top speed.

“We’ll need to do more laps to collect more data and get used to riding with it. There are a few things we need to improve more, several areas of the setup that we have to adjust, but so far I’m happy with our pace and think we’re working well.”