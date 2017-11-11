Marquez shrugs off crash to snatch pole

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start Sunday’s final MotoGP of the season in Valencia from pole position, despite a late crash in qualifying.

Honda rider Marquez needs only a top-11 finish in the title decider to guarantee his fourth premier class title, and he’s given himself the best possible chance of finishing the job.

The Spaniard set the pace early with a 1m30.424s, before improving to a 1m29.897s at the end of his first run.

That time ultimately proved good enough for pole, despite the best efforts of his rivals throughout the session.

Crucially, his closest championship rival – Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso – could only manage ninth place on the grid.

Marquez might have further improved his time, but he lost the front end of his bike at Turn 4 at the start of his second run.

CRASH for Marc Marquez at Turn 4! That's #Q2 over for him. All eyes on Dovizioso now in 9th place. #MotoGP #ValenciaGP #FinalShowdown pic.twitter.com/1qsMVXEhLH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 11, 2017

Tech3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco will line up in second place on the grid after finishing 0.349s down on Marquez.

Zarco edged Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone into third place with that lap, while Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati will start from fourth.

Lorenzo looked to have the pace to challenge Marquez, but crashed at the end of his first run at the final corner and couldn’t improve upon his time.

His team-mate Dovizioso fared even worse, and was only able to improve from 12th to ninth – more than a second off the pace – in a disappointing session for the title hopeful.

Splitting the Ducatis from fifth to eighth on the grid are Dani Pedrosa, Michele Pirro, Valentino Rossi and Aleix Espargaro.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was the biggest casualty of the day, failing to progress past Q1, which relegated him to 13th place on the grid.

Qualifying times

1 Marc Marquez Honda 1m29.897s –

2 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 1m30.246s 0.349s

3 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1m30.399s 0.502s

4 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1m30.460s 0.563s

5 Dani Pedrosa Honda 1m30.589s 0.692s

6 Michele Pirro Ducati 1m30.764s 0.867s

7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m30.848s 0.951s

8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m30.857s 0.960s

9 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m30.961s 1.064s

10 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m30.972s 1.075s

11 Pol Espargaro KTM 1m31.044s 1.147s

12 Jack Miller MVDS Honda 1m31.190s 1.293s

13 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m31.030s 1.133s

14 Tito Rabat MVDS Honda 1m31.197s 1.300s

15 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1m31.216s 1.319s

16 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m31.297s 1.400s

17 Bradley Smith KTM 1m31.300s 1.403s

18 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 1m31.325s 1.428s

19 Mika Kallio KTM 1m31.361s 1.464s

20 Hector Barbera Avintia Ducati 1m31.487s 1.590s

21 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 1m31.578s 1.681s

22 Scott Redding Pramac Ducati 1m31.625s 1.728s

23 Loris Baz Avintia Ducati 1m31.775s 1.878s

24 Sam Lowes Aprilia 1m31.816s 1.919s

25 Michael van der Mark Tech3 Yamaha 1m32.504s 2.607s