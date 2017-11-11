Marquez fastest in Valencia FP3

Riders’ championship leader Marc Marquez topped the timesheets after the final free practice in Valencia on Saturday morning.

The Spaniard flew around the sun-baked track in 1m 30.255s to be the fastest rider for the first time this week, two tenths up on ever-improving rookie Johann Zarco on his Monster Yamaha Tech 3.

Marquez will start the final race of the season with a 21 point advantage over Andrea Dovizioso, who could only manage eighth fastest in FP3.

Suzuki Ecstar rider Andrea Iannone would round out the top three, followed by veteran Jorge Lorenzo on his Ducati. Pol Espargaro will start the race from the pit lane as he has changed his KTM engine nine times for the season, resulting in a penalty.

FP3 results:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 30.255s

2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 30.501s 0.246s

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 30.501s 0.246s

4. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 30.603s 0.348s

5. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 30.846s 0.591s

6. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 30.883s 0.628s

7. Jack Miller AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 31.031s 0.776s

8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 31.037s 0.782s

9. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.049s 0.794s

10. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 31.098s 0.843s

11. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.117s 0.862s

12. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.134s 0.879s

13. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 31.320s 1.065s

14. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac (GP17) 1m 31.402s 1.147s

15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.407s 1.152s

16. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.460s 1.205s

17.Tito Rabat ESP EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 31.522s 1.267s

18. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar (GP16) 1m 31.593s 1.338s

19. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 31.595s 1.340s

20. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.617s 1.362s

21. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar (GP15) 1m 31.704s 1.449s

22. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia (GP16) 1m 31.710s 1.455s

23. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (GP16) 1m 31.969s 1.714s

24. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia (GP15) 1m 32.804s 2.549s

25. = Michael Van Der Mark NED Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 32.825s 2.570