Lorenzo tops FP2 as Marquez goes down

Title favourite Marc Marquez crashed in the final stages of Friday’s second practice session for the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, which was won by Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda rider Marquez was vying with Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa for top spot when he fell at Turn 2 not long before the chequered flag.

Fortunately, both the Spaniard and his bike seemed to escape the incident largely unscathed.

The first mistake of the #FinalShowdown weekend from the title contenders! 😮@marcmarquez93 racks up his 26th crash of the season! pic.twitter.com/mKYQrrAMxs — MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) November 10, 2017

Marquez was second at the time, but him best time would ultimately only be good enough for fifth in a session that was won by Ducati’s Lorenzo, who managed to edge Honda’s Pedrosa by little more than a tenth.

A late flyer from title challenger Andrea Dovizioso lifted the Ducati rider to third, with Tech3 Yamaha’s Johann Zarco fourth, still within half a second of Lorenzo’s time.

Jack Miller lined up in sixth for MVDS Honda behind Marquez, followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow in seventh.

Michele Pirro brought the third factory Ducati into the top eight, while Valentino Rossi on the best of the factory Yamahas and Pol Espargaro’s KTM rounded out the top 10.

Rossi and team-mate Maverick Vinales, who finished 11th, will need to improve in Saturday morning’s session to be sure of a Q2 slot.

FP2 times

1 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1m30.640s

2 Dani Pedrosa Honda 0.122s

3 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 0.309s

4 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 0.414s

5 Marc Marquez Honda 0.603s

6 Jack Miller MVDS Honda 0.717s

7 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 0.743s

8 Michele Pirro Ducati 0.773s

9 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.848s

10 Pol Espargaro KTM 0.975s

11 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.984s

12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1.058s

13 Scott Redding Pramac Ducati 1.093s

14 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 1.218s

15 Alex Rins Suzuki 1.236s

16 Hector Barbera Avintia Ducati 1.286s

17 Tito Rabat MVDS Honda 1.318s

18 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1.326s

19 Mika Kallio KTM 1.326s

20 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 1.436s

21 Loris Baz Avintia Ducati 1.511s

22 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1.552s

23 Bradley Smith KTM 1.817s

24 Sam Lowes Aprilia 1.947s

25 Michael van der Mark Tech3 Yamaha 2.461s