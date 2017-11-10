Iannone springs surprise in FP1

Andrea Iannone was the surprise package of the opening free practice in Valencia on Friday as the MotoGP circus is back in Spain this weekend.

The Italian topped the timesheets on Friday morning with a flying 1m 31.045s on his Suzuki Ecstar around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to lead an unusual top three.

Australian Jack Miller followed him in second, three tenths of a second down the road while Red Bull KTM Factory rider Pol Espargaro claimed third.

2017 riders' championship contenders Andrea Dovizioso and defending champion Marc Marquez followed within half a second of Iannone’s time, with Movistar Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales rounding out the top six.

FP1 results

1. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 31.045s

2. Jack Miller AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 31.357s 0.312s

3. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.438s 0.393s

4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.476s 0.431s

5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.511s 0.466s

6. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 31.750s 0.705s

7. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 31.808s 0.763s

8. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.827s 0.782s

9. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.879s 0.834s

10. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.950s 0.905s

11. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.979s 0.934s

12. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.980s 0.935s

13. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac (GP17) 1m 32.029s 0.984s

14. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar (GP16) 1m 32.504s 1.459s

15. Tito Rabat ESP EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 32.504s 1.459s

16. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 32.516s 1.471s

17. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (GP16) 1m 32.535s 1.490s

18. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 32.538s 1.493s

19. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia (GP16) 1m 32.623s 1.578s

20. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 32.797s 1.752s

21. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar (GP15) 1m 32.940s 1.895s

22. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 32.985s 1.940s

23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 33.013s 1.968s

24. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia (GP15) 1m 33.183s 2.138s

25. Michael Van Der Mark NED Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 34.521s 3.476s