Iannone springs surprise in FP1

Andrea Iannone was the surprise package of the opening free practice in Valencia on Friday as the MotoGP circus is back in Spain this weekend.

The Italian topped the timesheets on Friday morning with a flying 1m 31.045s on his Suzuki Ecstar around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to lead an unusual top three.

Australian Jack Miller followed him in second, three tenths of a second down the road while Red Bull KTM Factory rider Pol Espargaro claimed third.

2017 riders' championship contenders Andrea Dovizioso and defending champion Marc Marquez followed within half a second of Iannone’s time, with Movistar Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales rounding out the top six.

FP1 results

1. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 31.045s 
2. Jack Miller AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 31.357s 0.312s
3. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.438s 0.393s
4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.476s 0.431s
5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.511s 0.466s
6. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 31.750s 0.705s 
7. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 31.808s 0.763s
8. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.827s 0.782s 
9. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 31.879s 0.834s
10. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.950s 0.905s 
11. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.979s 0.934s 
12. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP17) 1m 31.980s 0.935s 
13. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac (GP17) 1m 32.029s 0.984s
14. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar (GP16) 1m 32.504s 1.459s
15. Tito Rabat ESP EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 32.504s 1.459s 
16. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 32.516s 1.471s 
17. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (GP16) 1m 32.535s 1.490s 
18. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 32.538s 1.493s 
19. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia (GP16) 1m 32.623s 1.578s 
20. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 32.797s 1.752s 
21. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar (GP15) 1m 32.940s 1.895s 
22. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 32.985s 1.940s 
23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 33.013s 1.968s 
24. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia (GP15) 1m 33.183s 2.138s 
25. Michael Van Der Mark NED Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 34.521s 3.476s

