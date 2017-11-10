Lorenzo: I will help Dovi in Valencia if possible

Jorge Lorenzo has vowed to help Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso in his bid to win the MotoGP championship if the opportunity presents itself.

Dovizioso still holds a slim chance of being crowned MotoGP champ in Sunday’s final round at Valencia as he lies 21 points behind leader Marc Marquez heading into the decider.

The Italian needs to win and hope rival Marquez has a disaster in Spain in order to win a maiden title in the premier class, but Ducati team-mate Lorenzo said he would help if he can.

“Yes of course. I say that from the beginning of the championship because the journalists were asking this very soon. I said it was still too soon for this, but now it is not too soon,” said Lorenzo.

“It’s very difficult that I can do something because the situation is much better for Marc and not so simple for Dovi, but obviously I will have to check the board and my dashboard if I am in the position of fighting for the victory. I understand the importance of the world title but it’s very difficult if I can do something.”

Lorenzo is yet to win in his first season with Ducati, but the three-time champion is not giving up hope.

“I really have good memories on this track, especially in MotoGP – I wasn’t really competitive in the various classes but in MotoGP I started winning in 2010, 2013, 2015 and last year,” he said.

“It has been one of our better tracks but they (Ducati) have struggled here in the past, even if Casey [Stoner] has some victories. It’s a track that is very slow and has some narrow corners, which does not help our bike.

“I think our bike has improved quite a bit in this area and now I feel better and better with the bike, more comfortable, and in Sepang we understood certain things that maybe here will also help us a little bit. We are fully motivated for this race and we hope to get what we need from the bike.”