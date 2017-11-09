Marquez feeling good about Valencia

Marc Marquez goes into the final race of the MotoGP season at Valencia this weekend with the chance of securing a fourth premier class title.

The 24-year old Spaniard holds a 21-point lead over nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati, and despite the fact that just one mistake could cost him the championship, Marquez says he feels good about his chances.

“Of course it will be natural to feel some pressure in Valencia with so much at stake, but honestly there has been pressure for the entire second part of the season,” said Marquez.

“And the fact that we’ve been able to manage some tricky situations, as was the case at the last race in Malaysia, gives me a positive feeling.

“Regarding the track, I feel good because I like Valencia. It’s an anticlockwise circuit, which normally suits me. Of course it’s also good to have a points advantage to manage. That said, we won’t think too much about any of those things.

“We definitely don’t think it will be easy, so we won’t go to Valencia with too much confidence. We’ll keep the same mentality and working method that have brought us to where we are, and we’ll give 100 per cent because it will be important to be fast beginning with FP1.”