Dovizioso charges to Japan MotoGP victory

Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso won a stunning battle with defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, passing him on the final lap to win in the rain in Japan on Sunday.

In third was Octo Pramac's Danilo Petrucci just ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

With six corners to go, it looked like Dovizioso would be in the runner up but on the last lap Marquez threw his Repsol Honda into turn 8 and the rear of the RC213V stepping out and oh-so-nearly flicking him off.

That changed things and gave Dovizioso the chance to run at Marquez on the straight leading to T11. He moved by brilliantly to grab the lead.

But Marquez was not done and on the last corner forced Dovizioso to lift up his pace, which he did, to claim a stunning victory at the line.

How did Dovizioso do THAT? Watch how the epic battle between Dovizioso and Marquez in the final lap unfolded again!#JapaneseGP #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/8ZOjidwpGI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 15, 2017

The result mean's that Marquez' lead in the MotoGP championship has been cut to 11 points ahead of Dovizioso in the standings with three races to go. The next stop is at Phillip Island in Australia on October 20-22.

Finishing out the top 10 were, Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) in sixth, Aleix Espargaro (Factory Aprilia), Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3), Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha) and in tenth place was Loris Baz on the Reale Avintia.

In an interview after the race, Dovizioso was ecstatic with the victory, "I knew I have that chance at the back straight, at T11, but I was too far.

"My rear tyre was completely finished. He did a mistake and I did a perfect corner at T10. But I knew the last corner with Marc is always difficult. I tried to close but he found a way.

"I'm so happy. The drop of the rear tyre was so high. But we did a great job. This year we are very strong."

Full Japan MotoGP results:

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 47m 14.236s

2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 47m 14.485s

3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac (GP17) 47m 24.793s

4. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 47m 33.081s

5. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 47m 37.218s

6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP17) 47m 38.700s

7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 47m 42.246s

8. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 47m 43.711s

9. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 47m 50.811s

10. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia (GP15) 48m 2.742s

11. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 48m 10.593s

12. Katsuyuki Nakasuga JPN Yamaha Factory (YZR-M1) 48m 14.417s

13. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 48m 15.216s

14. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia (GP16) 48m 17.354s

15. Tito Rabat ESP EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 48m 17.750s

16. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (GP16) 48m 18.398s

17. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 48m 20.507s

18. Hiroshi Aoyama JPN EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 48m 27.486s

Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar (GP16) DNF

Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar (GP15) DNF

Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF

Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

Kohta Nozane JPN Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) DNF