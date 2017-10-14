Scintilating Zarco pips Petrucci to pole

Johann Zarco put in a 1:53.4 to beat Danilo Petrucci to pole position at a drying Twin Ring Motegi while Marc Marquez’s late slick tyre gamble almost cost him a front row slot.

Having set the fastest lap time of the weekend on a drying track at the end of FP4, Marquez went into qualifying as the one to beat.

He laid down a 1:53.903 to take P1 by 1.661s ahead of Petrucci. Zarco was third, a further two-tenths down.

Heading out for a second run, Zarco challenged Marquez for pole with his 1:53.469 edging the Honda rider’s best by 0.434s.

With Marquez opting for slick tyres for his second run, the championship leader didn’t have the pace to fight back and lost a further position to Petrucci. He did, however, hang onto a front row starting position.

Aleix Espargaro was fourth ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo while KTM’s Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro, both of whom came through Q1, were seventh and eighth.

Andrea Dovizioso, second in the championship, was ninth with Alex Rins completing the top ten ahead of Andrea Iannone and Valentino Rossi, who only ran the slicks.

Maverick Vinales’ title hopes were dealt a blow as he qualified down in 14th place, unable to find pace on a drying track. The Yamaha rider, third in the championship, trails Marquez by 28 points.

Times

1 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1’53.469

2 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA OCTO Pramac Racing 1’53.787 0.318 / 0.318

3 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’53.903 0.434 / 0.116

4 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’53.947 0.478 / 0.044

5 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team 1’54.235 0.766 / 0.288

6 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’54.342 0.873 / 0.107

7 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’54.872 1.403 / 0.530

8 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’54.906 1.437 / 0.034

9 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 1’55.064 1.595 / 0.158

10 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’55.483 2.014 / 0.419

11 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’55.617 2.148 / 0.134

12 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’57.786 4.317 / 2.169

13 Loris BAZ FRA Reale Avintia Racing 1’55.862

14 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’55.916

15 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda 1’55.952

16 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’56.292

17 Hector BARBERA SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1’56.668

18 Sam LOWES GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’56.771

19 Tito RABAT SPA EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1’56.903

20 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’57.144

21 Hiroshi AOYAMA JPN EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1’57.157

22 Scott REDDING GBR OCTO Pramac Racing 1’57.787

23 Katsuyuki NAKASUGA JPN Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing 1’57.861

24 Kohta NOZANE JPN Monster Yamaha Tech 3 2’01.730