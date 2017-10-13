Marquez fastest in FP3, as Vinales misses out

Marc Marquez was fastest in the final practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, as Maverick Vinales failed to seal an automatic place in Q2.

As was the case during both of Friday’s practice sessions, the drivers at Motegi continued to be hampered by the wet conditions, and Andrea Dovizioso’s benchmark time of 1m54.877s was never under threat.

It wasn’t until the final 11 minutes that any rider managed to improve their Friday time, with the combined top 10 unchanged until the final few moments.

Marquez ended the session on top with a 1m55.254s after Andrea Iannone briefly held the lead with a 1m55.499s.

Meanwhile Marquez and Luthi trade places at the top. Luthi, Marquez and then Luthi again with a 2:07.082. #Moto2 #JapaneseGP #FP2 pic.twitter.com/8sX1Wfsrxa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

But Valentino Rossi enjoyed the most productive session after rising from 12th to second with a significant improvement from his rides on Friday.

With two minutes to go, Rossi entered the top 10 with a 1m55.515s, before the Yamaha rider went even faster with a 1m55.283s to finish just 0.029s behind Marquez.

In the combined top 10, Rossi was in fifth behind Dovizioso, Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Lorenzo.

However, Vinales endured a miserable session as he finished down in 12th spot with a time of 1m56.354s to sink to 14th overall.

It leaves Vinales having to battle through Q1 later on Saturday, as does LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow who missed the Q2 cut by an agonising 0.010s.

In a relatively incident-free practice session, Scott Redding and Alvaro Bautista were the only riders to crash.

Japanese MotoGP FP3 times:

1. Marc Marquez Honda 1’55.254

2. Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1’55.283

3. Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1’55.499

4. Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1’55.558

5. Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1’55.655

6. Alex Rins Suzuki 1’56.139

7. Pol Espargaro KTM 1’56.218

8. Johann Zarco Yamaha 1’56.257

9. Dani Pedrosa Honda 1’56.267

10. Sam Lowes Aprilia 1’56.281

11. Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1’56.329

12. Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1’56.354

13. Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1’56.383

14. Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1’56.498

15. Cal Crutchlow Honda 1’56.787

16. Bradley Smith KTM 1’56.840

17. Hiroshi Aoyama Honda 1’57.218

18. Loris Baz Ducati 1’57.237

19. Tito Rabat Honda 1’57.247

20. Karel Abraham Ducati 1’57.405

21. Hector Barbera Ducati 1’57.463

22. Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1’57.497

23. Katsuyuki Nakasuga Yamaha 1’58.528

24. Scott Redding Ducati 1’58.730