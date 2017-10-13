Dovizioso edges ahead at a wet Motegi

The rain again played a part in Friday’s second practice at Motegi, however, MotoGP’s championship rivals Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez still came to the fore with the Ducati rider setting the pace.

Dovizioso, who trails Marquez by 208 points to 224, was the rider to beat at a wet Twin Ring Motegi on Friday afternoon.

The Ducati rider posted a 1:54.877 to edge his title rival by 0.043s with Marquez’s session ended with a big highside as he pushed the limits in the wet.

Marquez becomes the 2nd rider this weekend to get a 1:54 timing. He's second on the timesheet behind Dovizioso. #JapaneseGP #FP2 #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/PLe0Puvixx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 13, 2017

Aleix Espargaro put in a late effort on-board his Aprilia to finish third following on his from P2 in the morning’s session. He was 0.184s off the pace.

Fourth place went to Jorge Lorenzo, a further two-tenths down, but thankfully back on his bike after sideswiped by Cal Crutchlow out of Turn 9 during the openig practice session.

He finished the afternoon ahead of Johann Zarco, Danilo Petrucci – the early pace-setter in FP2, Andrea Iannone and Dani Pedrosa.

Crutchlow and Alex Rins completed the top ten.

Maverick Vinales, who still has a chance of winning the title, was down in 11th place, 1.489s off Dovizioso’s pace.

Times

1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 1’54.877

2 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’54.920 0.043 / 0.043

3 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’55.061 0.184 / 0.141

4 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team 1’55.234 0.357 / 0.173

5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1’55.468 0.591 / 0.234

6 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA OCTO Pramac Racing 1’55.541 0.664 / 0.073

7 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’55.614 0.737 / 0.073

8 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’55.773 0.896 / 0.159

9 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda 1’56.149 1.272 / 0.376

10 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’56.229 1.352 / 0.080

11 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’56.376 1.499 / 0.147

12 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’56.435 1.558 / 0.059

13 Kohta NOZANE JPN Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1’56.453 1.576 / 0.018

14 Scott REDDING GBR OCTO Pramac Racing 1’56.680 1.803 / 0.227

15 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’56.776 1.899 / 0.096

16 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’56.827 1.950 / 0.051

17 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’56.853 1.976 / 0.026

18 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’56.872 1.995 / 0.019

19 Sam LOWES GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’57.250 2.373 / 0.378

20 Loris BAZ FRA Reale Avintia Racing 1’57.259 2.382 / 0.009

21 Hector BARBERA SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1’57.540 2.663 / 0.281

22 Hiroshi AOYAMA JPN EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1’57.548 2.671 / 0.008

23 Tito RABAT SPA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1’57.645 2.768 / 0.097

24 Katsuyuki NAKASUGA JPN Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing 1’58.341 3.464 / 0.696