Lorenzo targets first Motegi win on Ducati

Jorge Lorenzo heads to this weekend's MotoGP race in Japan targeting a maiden victory on his Ducati at Motegi, where he has enjoyed much success in the past while riding for Yamaha with three victories.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who rode for Yamaha from 2008 to 2016 winning three MotoGP Championships before joining the Ducati Team, is high on confidence after finishing third last time out at Aragon.

Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo!🚶🏽🇯🇵 #tuesday #japan #jorgelorenzo #JL99😈 A post shared by Jorge Lorenzo (@jorgelorenzo99) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

"The podium at Aragon was very important for the team and it confirmed that we are going in the right direction," said Lorenzo.

"Now the final part of the season is about to get underway, with three back-to-back fly-away races, and my aim is the same as ever: to fight for the podium and try and get my first win with Ducati.

"Motegi is one of my favourite tracks and I’ve managed to win there on a number of occasions in the past. I think that our bike adapts well to the characteristics of this track and so we’ll have a real possibility of getting a good result."

After Motegi, the MotoGP Championship heads to Phillip Island in Australia, Sepang in Malaysia and the final round in November at Valencia.