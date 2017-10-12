Dovi not giving up on title race yet

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso says he is not yet ready to concede the MotoGP title race to Marc Marquez as he prepares for this weekend’s race at one of his favourite circuits.

Dovizioso arrived in Japan this week 16 points behind Marquez in second place in the standings with just four races to go.

The Italian said he likes Motegi, and has a decent record at the track, with two poles and two runners up finishes, including second place last year.

The track’s unusual layout, which involves several long straights followed by tight curves put an emphasis on braking and engine acceleration, something that is thought to favour the Ducati.

“Motegi is a special circuit, one of my favourites, because you have to brake very hard and I feel sure that we can be up amongst the frontrunners once again on this track,” said Dovizioso.

“I’m pretty confident because I’ve always scored good results here in MotoGP, twice taking pole and finishing second last year. The next four races will be vitally important in the battle for the title and we’re ready to fight things out right until the very end.”