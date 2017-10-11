Marquez ready for final phase of MotoGP season

MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez says he is ready for the final phase of the season as he bids for a fourth crown.

Back-to-back wins at Misano and Aragon have seen Marquez extend his lead in the championship race to 16 points over nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso of Italy.

The Spaniard said he is now fully focused on pulling further ahead at Motegi this weekend, which heralds the start of MotoGP’s Asian sweep before it returns to Europe for the final round of the 2017 championship in Spain.

“There are four GPs to go in the season and we must give 100 percent at every one, starting with the three flyaway rounds (Asian races),” said Marquez.

“These races are always demanding due to the different time zones and conditions, and this year with the Championship so close, they’ll be even more of a challenge.

“The most important thing for us is that since Montmeló, we’ve been on the podium in every race but Silverstone. We’ve done a good job of managing different conditions and different circuits, which gives us confidence and shows that we’re at a good level everywhere,” he added.

“We have some great memories in Japan, because we won last year and got the title there twice, but every season is a new story and we must remain focused and ready to handle every situation.

“Track conditions in Motegi can vary dramatically, and we’ll have to work hard on the set-up to find a good compromise for the hard acceleration and braking. We’ll give our best effort and push hard to get another good result in front of Honda’s home fans.”