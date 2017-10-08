Aoyama to take Miller’s place at Motegi

Honda test rider Hiroshi Aoyama will fill in for Jack Miller at the Japanese round of MotoGP at Motegi next week.

Miller broke his leg in a training accident last week.

Marc VDS announced on Saturday that Aoyama will stand in for the Australian in Japan.

The 35-year old Aoyama won the 250cc championship in 2009 and made his debut in MotoGP a year later, finishing in 10th place overall with Gresini Honda.

Aoyama then switched to Honda’s World Superbike team, but came back to MotoGP in 2013 for a season, before taking up a position as a Honda test test driver.

Commenting after the announcement, Aoyama said: “Firstly I want to wish Jack a speedy recovery and I hope he will be fit to race in his home Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

“It’s never nice to replace an injured rider but I hope that I can do a good job for both Jack and the team in Motegi.

“I also want to thank Michael Bartholemy [team boss] and Marc VDS for giving me the opportunity to race once again in front of the Japanese fans.

“I have not raced yet this season, so it will take some time to get back the feeling.

“The fact that I already know a lot of the crew, having worked with them in the past, will help a lot, as will having a rider with Tito’s experience on the other side of the box. I am looking forward to the weekend ahead!”