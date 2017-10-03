Miller out of Japan MotoGP after leg break

MotoGP rider Jack Miller will miss the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi later this month after breaking his right leg in a training accident.

The Australian’s VDS Honda team said in a statement on Monday that Miller fractured his tibia as he put his foot down to prevent a slow-speed crash while on a trials bike near Andorra on Friday.

The 22-year-old Queenslander, who will switch to Pramac Ducati ahead of next season, had a plate and eight screws inserted in his leg during surgery at the weekend.

“Miller already has some mobility in the injured leg, but will head back to Andorra today to start an intense programme of physiotherapy designed to get him back on the bike for the Australian Grand Prix,” the statement read.

The Japan race is scheduled for Oct 15 with the Australian round a week later.

“Obviously I‘m both disappointed and frustrated to have to sit out the Japanese Grand Prix through an injury sustained while training, especially as it wasn’t even a crash,” said Miller.

Miller is currently 12th in the championship standings.

His injury comes just weeks after nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi broke his right leg in training before making a spectacular return to racing just over three weeks later as he finished fifth at Aragon on September 24.