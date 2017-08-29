Rossi: No plans on slowing down after 300th race

Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi showed very good pace when finishing third in his record 300th premier-class race at the British MotoGP on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Italian led the race for 18 laps until he was passed by race winner Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati and Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales. In the end, Rossi claimed the third place podium just 0.749s behind the race winner.

After his stunning showing at Silverstone, Rossi vowed to continue with his MotoGP career as long as he could challenge the top riders with good performances like on Sunday.

“I think this is a very good way – a great way would be to win – to make my 300th race in MotoGP. Staying a lot in front and fighting for the victory,” said Rossi.

“This is my target and while I have this speed, and I’m able to fight with the top guys, I will continue.”

Rossi felt after his good start he was able to maintain his great pace for most of the day’s racing, which was a big positive.

“I did a good start and I was able to ride well and give the maximum for all the race. I enjoy a lot because I have a good pace, so I can stay in front and I can ride the bike in a good way,” he said.

“We were a little bit worried because we know that we suffer a bit in the last laps. But sincerely speaking, with five laps to go, I thought I could do it. But unfortunately I suffer a bit too much in the last laps and Dovi and Maverick overtake me.

“It was a bit frustrating because I wasn’t strong enough to try to fight, to re-overtake.

“In the last two laps I tried everything I can, and two or three times I arrived in the corner and didn’t know if I could stop!

“But I’m happy because to arrive on the podium was my target and it was a great race. We all arrive close together. We still have to work for the last laps, but this weekend we improve and we understand something important.”

The next round racing will be at Misano on September 10, which happens to be Rossi’s home event.