Ronaldo de Lima: Neymar to PSG, a step back

Former Brazil superstar Ronaldo de Lima believes Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was probably a step backwards.

PSG surprisingly met Barca's £200m buyout clause to bring Neymar to the French capital in August 2017, and the Brazilian has been an instant success for the club, scoring 20 goals in all competitions this season.

However, Ronaldo, who left Barcelona for Inter Milan during his playing career, believes Neymar's move may have been a step down in terms of playing against the strongest opposition possible.

In an interview with former Brazil international Zico via YouTube, Ronaldo said: "Sportingly, the decision is a step back. But there are challenges that everyone seeks.

"I played in Barcelona at the time and went to Inter when the Italian championship was much more competitive."