Trapp insists on PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp isn’t keen on a move to the Premier League despite playing second fiddle with the French side.

The two-cap Germany international, 27, wears the No.1 for PSG but is second-choice to Alphonse Areola, making just two appearances in Ligue 1 amid reported interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

"For now, I want to stay," Trapp said following PSG's 2-0 win over 10-man Amiens in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.

"I am in Paris, even though I do not have enough playing time. There are things that cannot be changed.

"As soon as I play, I want to do my best. I want to show that even with this lack of playing time, I am able to play well. The goal after the season is the World Cup."

Trapp started for PSG in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue, in which Neymar and Adrien Rabiot found the net for the Parisians.