Emery has faith in Lo Celso

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery is confident that Giovani Lo Celso can do do a job for the team amid rumours of a January move for Lassana Diarra.

Midfield anchorman Thiago Motta is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in the Coupe de France clash with Rennes on Sunday.

Lo Celso played the entire 90 minutes as PSG ran riot at Roazhon Park to emerge 6-1 victors, while Motta was on the field for just six minutes as a second-half substitute before being forced off.

The Ligue 1 leaders have been linked with free agent Diarra, who left Al Jazira last month and is vastly experienced in the holding midfield role.

📷 La séance du jour au centre Ooredoo. 🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/M2WPYBDhjs — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 9, 2018

But Emery insists he is happy with his squad and that attacking midfielder Lo Celso can fill the defensive void in Motta's absence, despite having made just three league starts this term.

"I hope it is a small injury [to Motta] and he'll be back soon," Emery said on Tuesday. "It's for [sporting director] Antero [Henrique] to speak about the transfer market.

"Lo Celso is an excellent example. He came a year ago, he was patient, he trained, he joined the group and then played matches.

"A lot of clubs are asking about him. He is involved in the balance of the team and he can contribute offensively.

"I know the player [Diarra] and I am very happy with those who are here. Lo Celso can play there. It's Antero who has the final say, even if my opinion is very important."