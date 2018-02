ចាញ់ Ceres-Negros ៩-០ ជាកំណត់ត្រាអាក្រក់បំផុតរបស់បឹងកេត

Ceres Negros 9-0 Boeung Ket

HIGHLIGHTS | Ceres-Negros FC of the Philippines got their #AFCCup2018 campaign off to a stunning start by posting a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Cambodia’s Boeung Ket Football Club in Group F.Read the match report: https://goo.gl/ctZewH

Posted by AFC Cup on Tuesday, 13 February 2018