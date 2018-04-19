Otamendi deserves PFA Awards spot but so too Liverpool’s Robertson

John Dykes believes that Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Alonso deserve their spots in the PFA Team of the Season but so did the likes of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

One of the more predictable things in football these days is the outpouring of angst from fans via social media whenever a set of awards are announced.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Team of the Season was unveiled on Wednesday and the keyboard warriors sprung into immediate, wounded action. The two most discussed selections were Nicolas Otamendi to partner Jan Vertonghen at centre half and Marcos Alonso at left back. I’ll admit they caused me to raise my eyebrows. But nothing more than that.

There are a couple of things that have to be pointed out at this point. In case fans aren’t aware, and I’d suggest many aren’t, the PFA awards are voted for by the Association’s members, the actual professional footballers who play with and against all of those names on the list.

Let’s not forget: 1. Awards like this are not really worth getting too angry about. 2. This team is collated from the votes of actual @premierleague players and not some democratically-balanced panel of players, coaches, Journalists, fans etc. It is what it is. https://t.co/Bbrslt6SBX — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) April 18, 2018

They are not the product of a democratic, demographically-engineered body comprising players, coaches, administrators, journalists and fans. They’re the product of players, who are reminded by their PFA representative to get their votes in, sometime before the end of March or early April and who probably wait until the last minute before they hurriedly fill in the form.

They do have some constraints to work under, mostly concerning not being able to vote for themselves or teammates, and there will of course be bias at play in some cases, but when isn’t there? Also, players don’t think the same way as fans. They base their choices on personal recollections of their head-to-head battles with players, very often making their decisions on things the rest of us may not have seen or heard.

For that reason, I like the PFA Awards. The timing however can be a problem. After all, Otamendi has produced some excellent performances this season and his improvement has been clear for all to see. Yet we have fresh memories of him struggling badly in the recent defeats against Liverpool – games that came after the PFA votes had to be in.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has been in excellent form over the last couple of months but he wasn’t a regular in the Liverpool team earlier in the season and therefore won’t have played against many of the PFA voters. Alonso is a regular starter for Chelsea and must have done enough to impress a large number of opponents.

I’m disappointed Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane didn’t make the team but then it would have been virtually a Manchester City XI. It would have been great if Burnley’s James Tarkowski or some other lesser light made the team but, again, he can’t have impressed enough players. What’s more, if you play for a team as impressive as Manchester City, you are more likely to get the nod (as Otamendi) did, because of your association with that team. Burnley have enjoyed a great league season but they haven’t blown away teams the way City do.

The last point I was going to make is, don’t get too worked up about awards. They don’t matter that much. Then I found myself sitting down to write this and realized they do matter to all of us. Which is why we write about them read about and, yes, rant about them.