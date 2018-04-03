West Brom disorder is far deeper than just a managerial problem

John Dykes is not surprised to see Alan Pardew go but warns thatWest Bromwich Albion’s problems stem from the boardroom.

When Alan Pardew became the Premier League’s 10th managerial casualty of the season, he did so with a set of statistics that made for horrific reading.

The English manager left the Baggies after their eighth straight league defeat (nine in all competitions), with a Premier League win percentage of just 5.6. He earned only one win in 18 league games and has only triumphed twice in his last 27 games as a manager.

Even more damning, and certainly illustrative of the underlying problems at the club, is the fact that Pardew’s West Brom lost more points from winning positions (14) than any other team in the league during his time in charge. To me, that reveals a lack of on-field resolve and discipline that echoes the shambolic state of affairs off the pitch.

Pardew’s sacking came a week after the club’s chief executive, Mark Jenkins, told the media he was “shocked” by financial mismanagement he had uncovered after returning to West Brom following a year away. Jenkins accused former board members John Williams and Martin Goodman of frivolous dealings that had threatened the club’s sound financial footing, prompting the need for an overdraft.

Astonishingly, this came after Albion’s accounts for the year up to July 2017 actually showed a record turnover of £137.9 million and a £39 million pre-tax profit. Jenkins attributed the subsequent financial turnaround to poor investment, largely on under-performing players.

Williams, the former chairman, and ex-chief executive Goodman, were sacked by owner Guochuan Lai in February. Lai then recalled Jenkins, who left the club in December 2016 after helping to oversee the Chinese businessman’s £175-million takeover from Jeremy Peace.

West Brom’s initially healthy financial position came about because they received the first share of the Premier League’s lucrative TV rights deal for the current three-year period, plus extra prize money for finishing 10th last season, as opposed to 14th the previous campaign as well as extra revenue for being involved in more televised games during the 2015-16 season.

So, what happened? Well, Jenkins revealed the club invested in its infrastructure but ended up paying record transfer fees, record loan fees and a record wage bill. Some £40 million was spent recruiting players who have not justified the cost. Pardew’s predecessor Tony Pulis had been unable to get a tune out of the West Brom squad, suffering 1o straight defeats before he was fired.

As well as the on-field deterioration, discipline crumbled off the pitch too, with four senior players alleged to have stolen a taxi during a squad trip to Barcelona and one of them, veteran Gareth Barry, made the headlines for visiting a student nightclub just hours before Saturday’s defeat to Burnley. There were also reports of heated dressing-rooms rows, most notably following the loss to Huddersfield earlier in the campaign.

Now, some would say that part of any manager’s brief is to instil discipline and belief in whatever group of players he inherits or signs. In that regard, Pardew and Pulis failed. Yet there should still have been enough professional know-how and pride in the West Brom dressing-room to have made a far better fist of things in the league this season.

Last summer’s recruitment was expensive and unsuccessful. In came Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi, Barry, Oliver Burke, Kieran Gibbs and Grzegorz Grychowiak. Despite a bright start to the season, results tailed off and Pulis went. It left the club and Pardew clutching at straws and making more bad decisions in January. With further purchases out of the question, Daniel Sturridge was the major arrival and he has managed just 78 minutes of game time. The club had also paid PSG up front for Krychowiak’s £110,000-a-week wages over the course of his season-long loan. The Pole and Pardew reportedly never saw eye to eye.

West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties.#WBAhttps://t.co/5nB4TJWdes — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 2, 2018

West Brom have become the latest club to flounder financially as a result of unwise investment following their takeover by an overseas-based investment group. When Lai, who made his money through a landscaping company in China and private investment, became the third Chinese investor to buy a West Midlands club following the takeovers of Aston Villa and Wolves.

Simply put, overseas owners of clubs have to put their faith in someone to make up for their understandable lack of know-how when it comes to running football clubs. The single hardest things to do is to recruit wisely, given the massive wages and fees involved. Remember how disastrously Venky’s fared when they put Blackburn’s cash into the coffers of agents and intermediaries following their takeover of the one-time Premier League champions?

Well, the wages and stakes are even higher now. Regrettably, football is not short of people happy to take wealthy-but-inexperienced club owners for a ride. Once the tone is set at a club in transition, it’s not long before ill-discipline filters down to the dressing-room and its effects are felt on the pitch.

Even before the takeover, West Brom were a hard watch. But as unglamorous as they may have been, they did not look like a club that would plummet toward relegation this quickly.

Jenkins and his club’s immediate financial planning now centres on the “parachute payments” that go to relegated clubs. West Brom aren’t the first to follow this path and they won’t be the last but it is disappointing that top-flight football still allows such vast sums of cash to be squandered by practices that would simply not be tolerated in other industries.