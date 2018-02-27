The John Dykes Show: Petit hints at Wenger departure

Emmanuel Petit, a World Cup and European Championships winner with France and a Premier League and FA Cup champion in his time with Arsenal, was a special guest on The John Dykes Show.

Speaking from Paris, Petit gave his take on Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and also offered some insight into potential change at the top for the North London club.

Manu Petit on Arsenal’s performance at Wembley…

“They did okay for the first 20 minutes but Arsenal were not good enough to beat Manchester City. They tried to put pressure on the Man City players in their own half, they tried to pressure the first transition [pass] from the defenders. City’s players felt the pressure in this final and they didn’t play the way they normally play, in the first half. But the first goal changed everything and the pressure changed sides.

“When you try to put pressure on and you decide to play one against one, especially in defence, you take a big risk against Manchester City players, especially their talent up front. When you do that you have to be very careful and you have to win the fight when the ball comes in to your area and [Shkodran] Mustafi again made a personal mistake and allowed Aguero to score the goal. If you try to put pressure on far away from your goal then you have to be stronger in the fight.”

Manu Petit on the situation at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger’s future and the club’s prospects…

“The Arsenal fans are very frustrated, the players too. It’s been like that for the last seven, eight years. Arsenal has won two FA cups in a row but they can’t compete for the Premier League and especially the Champions League. They don’t have the talent to do that.

“I spoke with one of his [Arsene Wenger’s] best friends two days ago… we had a lunch. He’s very close to him and he told me he is a little bit tired of all the criticism for the last few years and I think maybe we’re going to see a big change with Arsenal at the end of this season. I think he’s going to take the decision to step back [from the manager’s role] but I don’t know if he will stay or leave the club.

“For me, the question will still be the same one at the end of the season: what Arsenal are capable of doing in the transfer market to change what has been going on for the past few years?”

Manu Petit on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City…

“He [Guardiola] has spent so much money since he arrived at the club, especially on the defence in the last transfer market, and I think this team is very competitive.

“They have got options in every position. They have had very many injuries from the start of the season, in defence and attack, but they don’t change the style with which they play and the victories are coming every single weekend.

“The way Pep wants this team to play is beautiful, it’s remarkable. I think he tried to do that when he first came to England but the second season has been perfect for him.”