JDSays: Conte’s Chelsea will not finish in the Premier League top four

With the Premier League title race almost over, John Dykes turns his attention to the top-four battle and reckons Antonio Conte’s faltering Chelsea side will be the odd one out.

As compelling as the prospect of a Jose Mourinho-Antonio Conte brawl might have been and as intense as the contest between their teams turned out to be, I couldn’t shake off the feeling during Sunday’s Manchester United-Chelsea clash that I was watching the fourth- and fifth-best teams in the Premier League right now.

Having witnessed Liverpool’s scoring machine smash through the 100-goal mark for the season on Saturday and witnessed Tottenham’s patient, probing and eventually cathartic efforts to break down Roy Hodgson’s defensive block earlier in the evening, it was disappointing to see United and Chelsea struggle to impose themselves on the game at Old Trafford.

To be more specific, in Chelsea’s case it was all about a failure to convert promising field position into goals, followed by a lack of match management that Conte branded immature. As for United, Old Trafford was eerily quiet during a first-half that saw a familiar lack of ambition and cohesion from a team that has in recent times been set up to spoil rather than to spellbind.

Speaking of which, there was little in the way of compelling, sustained attacking football from either side. A match which started the weekend as a clash between second and fourth had become a meeting of the league’s third- and fifth-place teams by the time it kicked off. Sure, by the end of the game United were back in second, with a two-point cushion, but it was nonetheless clear that Liverpool and Spurs have muscled in on that race for second and they don’t look like going away.

I say second because we’re all pretty much convinced that Manchester City have the title sewn up. What’s more, they’ll have a say in shaping the battle beneath them in the coming days when they take on Arsenal and Chelsea in quick succession. Wins for Pep Guardiola’s men in both games would strengthen the theory that United’s main rivals for the runners-up spot are Liverpool and Spurs.

Both won at the weekend, but in markedly different ways.

Faced by two banks of Roy Hodgson-drilled defenders at Selhurst Park, Moussa Dembele kept carrying the ball forward, even if he wasn’t at his fluent best. Christian Eriksen kept probing away with his passes, even if he was unusually inconsistent. Dele Alli ran and ran (and dived, according to some), as he tried to make something happen. Then there was Harry Kane. Chances came his way and were squandered. Six of them before he finally buried his late header to spark the kind of cathartic celebration Spurs fans have grown used to lately.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have recently shown, in all competitions, that they have mastered the vital skill of winning or drawing when they don’t play well, very often by fighting back from a losing position. Of course, there are days when they all click, and dominate the opposition with progressive, high-pressing football in a way that is only matched by Manchester City or Liverpool. They believe in their own abilities.

As do Liverpool. I hardly need to remind anyone about the prolific, potent strike-force they boast but I was staggered to read two stats about this season’s goal tally: first, that Jurgen Klopp’s side has scored four or more goals in a game 11 times and, second, that they have scored three or more goals in half of their 28 league games this season. That is six times more than United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Spurs are still accused by many, their own fans included, of being “Spursy” when the going gets tough – of getting into a good position, then blowing the opportunity. Well, I don’t think that accusation works any more. Their persistence paid off against Crystal Palace, allied to a belief in their key players’ ability to unlock even the most obstinate of defences.

Let’s do a #JDShow Tuesday poll to keep us on our toes. How’s the @premierleague Top Four going to end up? I’m giving @ManCity the title and @Arsenal 6th place, so which of these four clubs misses out on a Champions League place? — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) February 27, 2018

So, there’s no doubt Klopp’s men will continue to score loads of goals, but their worth has been amplified by the greater solidity to be seen across the rest of the team. Full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are coming along very nicely and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has grown into a progressive central midfield role in a way that few, if any, would have forecast when he escaped the Arsenal implosion. Yes, the central defence still has its wobbly moments, but Liverpool no longer look like a team that HAS to score three goals to have a chance.

Anyway, back to the original Top Four forecasting theme of this piece. Liverpool’s run-in sees them facing seven of the 11 clubs currently placed between 10th and last places in the table. So, they make it into the Champions League again for me. As do Spurs, thanks to the consistency of performance I’m seeing, plus Harry Kane’s proven habit of finishing the season with a flurry of goals.

So, which of United and Chelsea miss out? I’m going to say it’s the Blues. Alvaro Morata appears distracted, Eden Hazard’s form has dipped and I’ve never seen their current key performer Willian maintain such high standards for an extended period thus far in his Chelsea career. In contrast, United have just come off a big result and Jose Mourinho will demand that the advantage it gave them is not wasted. Romelu Lukaku will carry them across the finishing line on his broad shoulders.

So, I’m not sure what the order will be, but it’s a Top Four including City, United, Liverpool and Spurs. Judging by the results of my Twitter Poll, it looks like my followers agree that Chelsea will be the team that misses out.