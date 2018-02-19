JDSays: Moussa Dembele will always be Tottenham’s unsung hero

After Tottenham’s dismal showing in the 2-2 draw against Rochdale in the FA Cup 5th Round, John Dykes reckons Mauricio Pochettino must call on his trusted Belgium midfield general Moussa Dembele for this weekend’s Premier League game away to Crystal Palace.

Have you heard the one about the player who doesn’t score or assist goals and rarely creates chances, but is seen by many as the best central midfielder playing in the Premier League right now?

Unless you don’t watch or read about football, you must have noticed the performances Moussa Dembele has been producing for Spurs lately, domestically and in Europe. The latest came against Juventus in Turin last week, when the Belgian set the tempo as his team fought back from being two goals down to draw the Champions League tie.

Dembele’s time on the ball in the game accounted for 10 per cent of the entire possession stats enjoyed by the 20-odd players who competed in the match. It’s an extraordinary stat as it reflects the way one player was able to set the tempo and call the shots throughout much of the contest. Dembele went and got the ball, refused to concede possession, executed virtually all of his passes perfectly and left some of Europe’s finest players trailing in his wake.

The Belgian’s dominant showing in Turin followed similarly impressive outings in high-profle Premier League games against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. Former England stars Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand spoke on TV of the way Dembele can dictate the tempo of a game better than anyone right now.

Yet this is a player who has not scored or assisted a goal in 1,545 minutes of Premier League and Champions League football this season. He has scored just seven league goals in his six seasons at Spurs. He has been selected by just 1.5 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers and has scored only 36 points in an injury-affected season (league leader Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has 217 points).

Simply put, Dembele doesn’t do the stuff that earns Fantasy gamers points and he hopefully doesn’t have a contract that is weighted heavily towards goal bonuses. Yet if I were to pick a balanced Premier League Dream XI right now, he’d occupy one my midfield berths.

Moussa Dembele does a job that goes beyond the constraints of the defensive midfielder, as personified by former and present Chelsea stars Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante, but he doesn’t have the end product in terms of chance creation and goals to be compared with Manchester City’s outstanding Kevin de Bruyne or former Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

Instead, he quietly does a job that has been carried out in recent years by the likes of Xabi Alonso, Esteban Cambiasso, Guti, Andrea Pirlo and Patrick Vieira. His spatial awareness is better than that of Real Madrid’s heralded Casemiro, his passing as crisp and authoritative as De Bruyne’s and I would say he is the hardest player in European football to dispossess.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino knows full well what a gem he has in his ranks. Dembele’s teammates Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen all win Man of the Match plaudits on a regular basis but know the accolades should really go to the player who builds the foundation on which they play.

Now 30, Moussa Dembele will never be named the PFA or the Football Writers Player of the Year but we should celebrate his unique ability. If they gave out awards for touches and passes, he’d be up there on stage making an acceptance speech come season’s end. One suspects though that Moussa Dembele, midfielder, would far rather be collecting trophies and medals alongside his teammates. After all, he IS the team.