JDSays: There’s always a debate with Manchester United

John Dykes casts his eye on Manchester United this week following last Sunday’s insipid display as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle at St James Park.

There’s nothing like a heated discussion about Manchester United to send the ratings spiking. It’s always been that way. Yet even I was surprised by the volume and sheer ferocity of the feedback from viewers when we discussed United’s defeat to Newcastle on “The John Dykes Show” this week.

Rafa Benitez’s tenacious Toon handed Jose Mourinho’s side only its second loss in the last 11 league games on Sunday but that was apparently the final straw for some fans.

Social media was inundated with supporters moaning about Mourinho’s tactics, Paul Pogba’s deployment in a two-man central midfield, the defence as a whole and Chris Smalling in particular, chief executive Ed Woodward’s transfer dealings, Mourinho’s transfer strategy… See what I mean? Just about every Manchester United fan has a beef about something to do with the club right now.

The media haven’t exactly been shy and retiring either. in the UK, a trio of SKY Sports pundits got stuck in: Jamie Redknapp said Pogba looked like a “little boy lost”, Graeme Souness said the club’s record signing plays like a kid in the playground and Gary Neville suggested Mourinho has to deliver the Premier League title next season.

Redknapp had another go via his Daily Mail column, when he wondered out loud what the Portuguese manager had actually done to deserve his recent contract extension.

All this aimed at a club and manager that landed two pieces of silverware last season.

A club that is on course to earn 79 points in the league (a total that once before was good enough to win United the Premier League). A club that is in the last 16 of the Champions League and will be favourites to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals when they meet Huddersfield this weekend. Is it fair criticism?

Well, context is all important when it comes to the United debate. The Newcastle loss leaves them 16 points behind Manchester City, who are widely regarded as the best team in Europe right now.

While Pep Guardiola has absolutely nailed his second season in charge, buying well and shaping a balanced squad, Mourinho appears to be struggling to find a formation and playing style that suits several of his expensively-recruited players.

Jose is right to point out that City have spent more money than United but few, if any, of City’s signings have been questioned by critics.

Most importantly, Mourinho sold himself to United’s board as the only manager who could stop Guardiola and City dominating. Not for the first time in his career, he is struggling to keep pace with Pep.

For Mourinho to succeed he must: 1. Stop playing Fellaini, Smalling, Jones & Young.

2. Overhaul the remaining dead wood.

3. Give Chong & Gomes chances.

4. Get the best from Martial & Rashford.

5. Take Lingard & Pogba's phones away.

6. Stop buying 30yo trees.

7. Play United way. pic.twitter.com/jW6BudwcSF — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 14, 2018

Mourinho also appears to have a problem with Pogba. His insistence on playing him in a midfield two with Nemanja Matic doesn’t seem the ideal way of getting the most out of the French superstar.

Similarly, recent arrival Alexis Sanchez does not seem entirely suited to the right-sided role he has been handed. Fans fear United are making marquee signings and shoe-horning high-profile players into roles that don’t suit them.

After Chis Smalling and Phil Jones came in for criticism, newspapers swiftly ran stories suggesting Mourinho and United have their eye on Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian centre-half Tony Alderweireld, who has yet to sign a new contract with the North London outfit.

Again, some worried that Mourinho and Woodward will simply look to fix a problem of the manager’s making by brandishing the chequebook.

Sir Alex has made very few mistakes!! Smalling and Jones are certainly two of them!! — Mido (@midoahm) February 11, 2018

I never want to see a Chris Smalling Phil Jones defensive partnership at Manchester United ever again. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 11, 2018

As with many debates in football, things will change if a few games are won, goals are scored and the fans are entertained. However, should United’s top four finish – the very least they will expect to achieve this season – continue to be threatened by Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs, the fans’ grumbles will grow louder.

Add to that Mourinho’s undiminished ability to talk himself into trouble and it’s fair to say we’ll be having plenty more heated debates about United on the show between now and May.