JDSays: Chelsea’s Conte conundrum

With the uncertainty around Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future ever increasing, John Dykes assesses the curious managerial situation at Stamford Bridge.

Not for the first time in recent memory, the vultures are circling over Stamford Bridge, awaiting the latest managerial casualty of the Roman Abramovich era to come their way. Although, in truth, “vultures” is a disrespectful way of describing the media and no one will be surprised when they have another carcass to pick at.

Antonio Conte appears to have talked his way out of the club he led to the Premier League trophy in his first season and the word from those close to the club is that either Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri or former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will become the 13th permanent or interim manager at the club since the Russian oligarch took control in 2003.

Given that the club has in that time seen fit to part company with the talismanic Jose Mourinho twice after he won the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti after he delivered a league and cup double and Roberto Di Matteo after he landed the Champions League, none of us will be too surprised to see Conte return to Italy just eight months after he came, saw and conquered England’s top flight.

It’s a tried and trusted Chelsea tactic. The new manager comes in with the full support of those above him. He reinvigorates a Chelsea dressing room that seems to lose faith in managers worryingly quickly, and a piece of silverware generally comes along soon after.

This time around though, circumstances are different. Conte has won few friends with his constant moaning about Chelsea’s transfer dealings but it is undeniable that recent signings Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater have been a tad underwhelming. Alvaro Morata has faltered after a bright start and the club is sorely missing the likes of Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic.

Some have pointed to the recent departure of technical director Michael Emenalo as being the main reason for Chelsea’s less-than-stellar performance in the transfer market. The club’s football board, with director Marina Granovskaia the most visible at transfer time, seems to be struggling to match their rivals in Manchester when it comes to the big-money buys.

The club is said to be reviewing its management structure and it is obvious that Emenalo, or at least someone fulfilling his duties, has been missed. However, I would say that the biggest problems at Chelsea right now are to be found in the dressing-room rather than the boardroom.

Chelsea have leaned on one or two players, most notably Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante, so heavily that when they succumb to injury, fatigue or a loss of form, the Blues can look very ordinary. To add to their concerns, Hazard and fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois are said to be considering a move to Madrid in the near future.

Conte is right to say the squad is thin in key areas, especially when compared to the mighty legions available to his managerial counterparts in Manchester. Some fine young players have been let go by Chelsea and are enjoying success elsewhere. The cupboard, in truth, looks a little bare.

More than Emenalo, they are missing Steve Holland. Now working as assistant to Gareth Southgate with England’s national team, the long-time Chelsea assistant first team manager/coach was a constant throughout much of the chaos of recent years. Holland provided stability as managers came and went and was also able to help deliver a remarkable array of silverware while assisting Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Conte.

Whether Chelsea’s situation, like that of global stock-markets in recent times, is merely a case of a “correction” after a period of over-performance or it is a seriously volatile case of the jitters, it is undeniable that the club is badly missing one of the fundamental structures to have underpinned it in recent years. If Conte goes, so too will go up to a dozen backroom staff and this time around there won’t be a Steve Holland to hold things together and maintain high standards while a new team comes in.

We should not, therefore, shrug our shoulders and let Conte’s likely passing go with a, ‘it’s just the Chelsea way’. Whatever the reasons for his dissatisfaction at the club, someone at Stamford Bridge has got this wrong and the club may pay a high price this time around in terms of their competitiveness in the near future.