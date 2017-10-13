The John Dykes Show: What will happen at Anfield?

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our coverage of the John Dykes Show. If you can’t watch the show yourself, we’ll keep you updated right here.

On the John Dykes show this evening, all attention will turn to the massive match at Anfield as Liverpool host Manchester United.

Will it be a dull, goalless affair or can we expect fireworks?

That discussion promises to be a riveting one.

Lights, camera, action

How much is at stake this weekend? Is Klopp’s future at Liverpool riding on this result?

Klopp's job on the line? Jurgen Klopp could do with a @LFC victory this weekend to take the pressure off his chest!#JDShow pic.twitter.com/pFND4OqWEO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 13, 2017

Just brilliant. Who needs objectivity? Take a listen to what the fans think will happen this weekend

Fan Battle! Some of the fans have their take on the highly anticipated match between @LFC and @ManUtd this weekend.#JDShow pic.twitter.com/d2Sk9RZCAH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 13, 2017

