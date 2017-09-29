The John Dykes Show: Aguero agony for City

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our coverage of the John Dykes Show. If you can’t watch the show yourself, we’ll keep you updated right here.

Tune in, its going to be another great show. The Premier League analyst will also look ahead to a brilliant list of fixtures for the weekend.

Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident and while it’s great news that he is okay, it’s likely that he will have to spend some time away from the game.

Manchester City play Chelsea this weekend and Dykes will discuss how the South American’s absence might influence the outcome of this mouth watering fixture.

City were the favourites to beat Chelsea before Aguero story broke, have the roles reversed now?

Guardiola’s men are still a force to be reckoned with even without Sergio, says Dykes

Elsewhere, it sounds crazy, but is Carlo Ancelotti about to become the boss at West Ham?

When you consider everything, it does add up.

Expression Session

Thats a wrap.

What a show. The after effects of the Aguero news dominated but we got in some thoughts on a new boss at West Ham and also some predictions for the weekend. Catch us again on Monday where we’ll know if there is life after Sergio!