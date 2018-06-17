Johnson still confident of lifting title

Dustin Johnson still believes he is in a strong position to win the US Open, despite seeing his four-shot advantage wiped out.

Johnson looked on course to win his second US Open at the halfway point at Shinnecock Hills after forging a handsome lead at the top of the leaderboard.

But day three proved to be a hugely challenging one for Johnson, whose 77 saw him fall to three over par – where he shares the lead with defending champion Brooks Koepka and the pair of Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, who carded rounds of 66 earlier in the day.

DJ makes double bogey at No. 2. He now leads by just 2 shots. pic.twitter.com/x4lLZS3q7s — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2018

In the tough afternoon conditions though, the world number one was far from distraught at his round after labelling it the best 77 of his career.

“I’m in a good position, in the lead,” Johnson said.

“I didn’t feel like I played badly at all. Seven over, you know, usually is a terrible score, but, I mean, with the greens the way they got this afternoon, I mean, they were very, very difficult.

Saturday's scoring average: 75.33 That's the highest for a third round in the #USOpen since 2000 at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/D56qOOnWzK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2018

“I had six or seven putts that I could have easily putted right off the green.

“But it’s the U.S. Open. It’s supposed to be tough.”