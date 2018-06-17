Finau and Berger profit from struggling leaders

Tony Finau and Daniel Berger made the big moves of the day at the US Open after profiting from the morning conditions to earn a share of the lead.

The duo matched the tournament low of four under 66 at Shinnecock Hills to surge up the leaderboard to lie alongside Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at three over par.

World number one Johnson boasted a four shot overnight lead, but as was the case with all of the late starters, he struggled after posting a seven over 77.

That opened the door to both Finau and Berger, who were already in the clubhouse by that stage after taking advantage of the more favourable weather earlier in the day.

Shinnecock is playing tough. DJ started the round leading by 4. He currently trails by 1. pic.twitter.com/wjJ1jtLS09 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2018

Finau – who finished 10th at the Masters despite an ugly ankle injury – said: “I got off to a rough start. I bogeyed the second hole, bogeyed the third hole, a couple over early.

“But I kind of rolled the ship in nicely. I was able to bounce back with a birdie right away on four, and then really got fortunate to make birdie on five.

“There’s two fairways on five. I was aiming at the left one and ended up hitting the right one.”

Berger believes that if he can get close to shooting par in Sunday’s final round, then he is in with a shot of lifting his first major title, on a course that is drawing criticism for its difficulty.

10 a.m. – 11 shots back (T45) 2 p.m. – Cards 4-under 66 8 p.m. – Co-leader 🤙#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/kme4DLmSda — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2018

“If you can go shoot another three or four under, even par is going to be a great score,” he said.

Defending champion Koepka produced the best round of the leading players after his two over par 72 left him at three over, while Justin Rose is one shot off the lead at four over after a 73.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, was handed a two-shot penalty after deliberately preventing his ball from rolling off the 13th green. Tournament officials could have chosen to disqualify the American, but decided to be lenient.