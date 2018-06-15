Twitter roasts Tiger after tough round

Tiger Woods endured a tough opening round at the US Open and haters in the twittersphere was happy to pounce.

The 14-time major winner would open his account with a triple bogey seven and things didn’t really improve from there, as back-to-back double bogeys would see him signed for an eight over 78.

To be fair, the blustery conditions at Shinnecock Hills had many struggling. Not that twitter cared…

Lips out for bogey. Double. Now 8 over. That's it. Give me that damn putter. I'm chucking it off the dinghy. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) June 14, 2018

Everyone holding Tiger futures after watching that first hole triple bogey… pic.twitter.com/6x5VIqpNw1 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 14, 2018

Live look at Tiger’s yacht captain informing the marina of a Friday evening departure. #USOpengolf pic.twitter.com/OZfXMIh9YL — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) June 14, 2018

It's cool, Tiger. I too have been 4-over after two holes. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 14, 2018

In his last major win, Tiger Woods opened with a double-bogey. Today he starts with a triple-bogey, which is … uh, even better? — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 14, 2018

Tiger, next time you're going to get a triple… pic.twitter.com/6C24MSDZnp — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 14, 2018

In a quick count, seeing 27 major champions who are a combined 155 over par, with more holes to play. — Mike O'Malley (@GD_MikeO) June 14, 2018