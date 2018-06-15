U.S. Open C'Ship

Twitter roasts Tiger after tough round

Tiger Woods endured a tough opening round at the US Open and haters in the twittersphere was happy to pounce.

The 14-time major winner would open his account with a triple bogey seven and things didn’t really improve from there, as back-to-back double bogeys would see him signed for an eight over 78.

To be fair, the blustery conditions at Shinnecock Hills had many struggling. Not that twitter cared…

Comments