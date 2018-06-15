‘Big guns’ look set to miss US Open cut

Rory McIlroy, one of the pre-tournament favourites, looks set to miss the cut for a third consecutive year at the US Open after firing a 10-over-par 80 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday.

The high-profile group of McIlroy (80), Jordan Spieth (78) and Phil Mickelson (77) all battles in breezy conditions on a tough course to fire a 25 over total in their opening rounds and could all miss the cut.

They are well back off the pace of leaders American Dustin Johnson, England’s Ian Poulter, and Americans Scott Piercy and Russell Henley who were the only players under par after the first round with a one under 69.

McIlroy’s round consisted of three birdies, seven bogeys and three double bogeys for his 10 over total to match his highest score in a major.

Spieth’s round of 78 had a triple bogey at his second hole and five bogeys and a double bogey in firing a 78.

In an interview after his round, Spieth said even though conditions were tough it was no excuse for his poor round.

“It was just blah,” admitted Spieth. “It wasn’t fun; it was not fun. I’m not happy with my score at all. If I’m upset with anything, it is with the decision I made on that bunker shot. I was trying too hard to get the stroke back I lost on the previous hole.

“All in all I ended up making six there. So I was four over through two and trying to figure out how to shoot four over on the day.” Spieth said. “So I could have played better.”

Mickelson, a six-time US Open runner-up, arrived at Shinnecock needing a win that would make him just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam.

And despite missing the fairway once scored a seven over 77.