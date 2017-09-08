Thompson sets the pace in Indianapolis

Lexi Thompson set the pace in the inaugural round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship after a nine-under 63 saw her take a one-shot lead.

In the three day, 54 hole event, Thompson fell just a solitary shot short of the course record at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, in Indianapolis.

But it was sufficient for the 22-year-old to pip both Sandra Gal and Kris Tamulis to the overnight lead after the pair were one shot adrift, on a course that features four holes inside the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"When I keep things simple, I play my best golf and that's what I did today"

Thompson said: “It was a bit cold on the range and [I] struggled a bit.

“But I just hit a few good drivers at the end and I just committed to one thing going into the round and I think that’s what made my day a lot easier on me. I just stuck to my routine.”

.@kktamulis shot an opening round 8-under 64 and sits just 1 back @IWITChamp. We spoke with her after her round: pic.twitter.com/KMjbbI61F4 — #CMEFinalStretch 🏁 (@LPGA) September 7, 2017

Gal hit 12 of 14 fairways in a bogey-free round, while Tamulis sank four birdies on both the front and back nines.

Lydia Ko and Moriya Jutanugarn are in a two-way tie at seven under, with the pair each producing a blemish-free round.