Thomas shares lead at Dell after 63

Justin Thomas fired a superb eight-under par round of 63 to tie for the lead on Sunday at the Dell Championship in Massachusetts.

The US PGA champion overcame the wet conditions at TPC Boston to record a remarkable 12 threes in his round, a FedEx Cup playoff record.

Justin Thomas’ 3rd-round 63 included 12 3s, a FedEx Cup record. pic.twitter.com/WdG5wQx9Fv — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) September 3, 2017

The 24-year old finished the day at 12 under, tied with Australia’s Marc Leishman.

.@JustinThomas34 shot 63 today.

He didn't birdie a par 5. 😳😳😳 Highlights from his incredible round: pic.twitter.com/ogCDni8v2K — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 3, 2017

England’s Paul Casey (67) was one shot further back on 11 under.

Open champion Jordan Spieth is tied for fourth place on 10 under after he carded six birdies in a 66 while world number one Dustin Johnson (66) picked up four birdies in his last five holes to finish at nine under par, alongside overnight leader Jon Rahm (71).

Thomas has dropped just one shot so far in the tournament – on the fifth hole on day one.

“I’m extremely pleased. It was a great day,” Thomas said. “I just felt I had total control of my game. I drove it beautifully. I hit my irons really well and my short game was good if I needed it. It’s crazy to think I did that and parred all the par 5s. Played them even par.”

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, meanwhile, had a day to forget. After smashing his putter in frustration on the fourth hole, Garcia was forced to putt with a range of clubs that included his three-wood, his driver and then his three-iron as he finished with a 75.