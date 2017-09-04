Thomas holds off Spieth to take Dell title

US PGA champion Justin Thomas held off the challenge of his good friend and Open champion Jordan Spieth on Monday to claim a three-shot victory at the Dell Championship.

It was the American’s fifth title of a very successful season.

Thomas, 24, who shared the overnight lead with Australian Marc Leishman, was left behind early on as Leishman fired six birdies on the front nine to move to 18 under – a two shot lead over the American.

Jordan Spieth also came into contention after he also went out in just 30 shots, and briefly took the lead when Thomas bogeyed the 11th.

But while Leishman and Spieth fell away on the back nine, the Australian carding five bogeys to Spieth’s three, Thomas held firm and birdied both the 13th and 15th to open up a gap that he managed to hold onto.

The American finishing with a 66 for a winning total of 17 under. Spieth (67) was second on 14 under with Leishman a shot further back in third.

Thank you Boston for an incredible week! Some of the best sports fans in the world 🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) finished in a tie with Paul Casey of England (70) for fourth position on 12 under.

While it was Thomas who took the title, it is Spieth who now stands atop the FedEx Cup table with 5,071 points going into the BMW Championship – the third of four play-off events. Thomas lies in second spot with 5,044 points.

World number one Dustin Johnson, who was leading the points race going into the tournament, finished in a tie for 18th on seven under par. He is now third in the race with 4,650 points.

The field will be reduced from the top 100 points scorers to the top 70 ahead of the BMW Championship on Sept 14.

The Tour Championship – the final event – starts on Sept 21 and will feature only the top 30 points scorers.

The winner of the FedEx Cup will collect a cheque for £7.7 million.