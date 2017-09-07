Thomas gets pimped pumps from Wie

Justin Thomas got a sweet pair of Nike iD’s from shoe lover and fellow American golfer Michelle Wie to wear for the upcoming President’s Cup.

Thomas will represent Team USA at the end of the month in the team event, where the US takes on an International team.

Team golf tournaments tend to bring out the patriotic side of the Americans, who don themselves head to toe in the Red, White and Blue.

As such, Wie sent these to the recent major champion…

Thomas thanked the former women’s world number one on Snapchat.

“Big thanks to Michelle Wie. Wiesy hooked it up with these sweet Nike iDs for me for the Presidents Cup, and got a little something sweet on the back of them too. Thanks Wiesy!”

Wie is no stranger to flashy shoes. Here’s a quick look at some her her favourites…

• g o l d • @nikegolf | Now available on nike.com #getyourz #goldchrome A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Sep 16, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Thank you to my Nike Family for sending me the new Air Max Vapors to celebrate Air Max Day in style 😍 | 3•26•17 | @nike #TeamNike #AirMaxVapor #HappyAirMaxDay A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The 2017 Presidents Cup tees off at Liberty National Golf Club on 28th September.