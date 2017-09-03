Powerful Porteous back in the winner’s circle in Prague

Haydn Porteous overcame Lee Slattery in an epic battle to win his second European Tour title at the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

Porteous burst onto the scene last season as he won the Joburg Open but made just two of 16 cuts between this event last year and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He recorded his first top ten of the season last week at the Made In Denmark and brought that form to Albatross Golf Resort.

Under immense pressure on Sunday, he signed for a closing 69 to get to 13-under and beat Slattery by two shots.

Porteous 🏆 It's a good year for South Africa. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VcV02x22gn — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 3, 2017

“It’s been a really torrid time through the last eight, nine months and I’ve really started doing the right things and slowly but surely the golf has got a little bit better,” said Porteous.

“To get my second European Tour win under the belt just feels amazing.

“When you start playing on the European Tour you start to lose yourself, you lose how you got out here in the first place and to then find yourself again and do the things you do to normally get on the Tour is key.

“It’s just one tournament at a time, one shot at a time and just make sure I do the right things and be professional in the way I do everything. I’m sure this evening’s probably not going to be the most professional moment of my life but there’s nothing wrong with having a bit of celebration.”