Poulter shows off epic yardage book collection

After playing 22 years of professional golf and counting, Ian Poulter has certainly been around block.

As such, he’s gathered quite the collection of yardage books. What are they, we hear you say. Well, golf is hard and to make it easier, players are given notebooks with information about slopes, trees and pesky bunkers on each hole.

But like most things, they have more than one use if you think outside the box. Poulter did just that, and transformed a wall in his home into wonderful piece of golf art sure to make some purists among us shed a small tear.

"Some people call me a hoarder… I like to say it's my journey" A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Well done Poults!