Garcia: I tried to handle it like a Masters champion

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia says he did his best to handle what happened on the 15th hole on Thursday like a Masters champion should.

Garcia suffered a nightmare score of 13 on the hole after dumping his ball into the water five straight times.

As you can imagine, social media was abuzz with reaction – and jokes – after the incident, but Garcia’s wife Angela took exception with one joke in particular from Golf Channel reporter Rich Lerner.

Lerner tweeted that Sergio wouldn’t be naming his next kid Firethorn, the name of the 15th hole at Augusta.

That’s a reference to Sergio’s new daughter Azalea, who was named after the 13th hole at the famous Masters course. The joke drew an angry response from Mrs Garcia, who hit back:

Lerner was quick to apologise:

Angela then accepted the apology:

The exchange also prompted a response from Sergio himself, who took the joke with good humour, while also offering some insight into how he felt about what happened at the 15th:

That’s a pretty classy response from Sergio, and he did indeed handle the situation with dignity, and even managed to bounce back with a birdie at 16.

