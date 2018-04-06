Li: I’ve improved a lot since last year

Rising young Chinese star Li Haotong says Augusta National is everything he expected after his solid three-under-par 69 opening round at the Masters.

The 22-year-old’s round consisted of six birdies and three bogeys, which sees him just three strokes behind leader Jordan Spieth.

In an interview after his superb start, Li said the experience was simply amazing.

“Everything’s like amazing. It’s just like on the TV,” he said.

In 2017, Li became the first Chinese player to make the cut at the U.S. Open and ended up 38 shots behind winner Brooks Koepka after closing rounds of 82 and 84.

Li feels that his big improvement has a lot to do with just qualifying for last years U.S. Open.

“The U.S. Open was my first major ever in my whole career,” Li said. “I got a lot of experience from there. I’ve improved a lot since last year. Got a lot of confidence from there.

“I think I just need to keep doing what I’m doing now. I think one day I will become a good player,” he added.

He finished third at last years British Open at Royal Birkdale and in 2018 he won the Dubai Desert Classic out-dueling Rory McIlroy for the title.

The young golfers is currently ranked 42nd in the world.