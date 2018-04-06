Sergio Garcia ties highest score ever after horror 13

Defending champion Sergio Garcia dropped a whopping eight shots on a single hole during his first round at the Masters on Thursday.

Heading to the 15th on two over par after an already eventful round that included three birdies, two bogeys and a double, Garcia experienced a moment that every golfer dreads.

The Spaniard hit no less than five consecutive balls into the water before finally completing the hole with his 13th stroke.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

That tied the highest score ever on a single hole at Augusta, and left him on 10 over par for the tournament.

It was also the record high score for the hole. The previous worst was an 11, by three players – Jumbo Ozaki (1987), Ben Crenshaw (1998) and Ignacio Garrido (1999).

Garcia was somehow able to recollect himself and birdie the 16th, before signing for a 81 that left him second to last in the field.

That adds up to a 13 on No. 15 for Sergio. He needed 20 strokes to play the 13th for 4 rounds last year. pic.twitter.com/peGuiaTru3 — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) April 5, 2018

Speaking after his round, Garcia said that he thought his second shot to the par-5 was perfect.

“I thought it was perfect, straight at the flag,” Garcia said. “If it carries probably two more feet, it’s probably good.”

He then watched in agony as his next four shots hit the green, before trickling back into the water.

Four of Sergio Garcia’s five shots into the water. pic.twitter.com/NzAubcBZ7c — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 5, 2018

“It’s the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot,” he said.

“I kept hitting good shots with the sand wedge and unfortunately, I don’t know why, the ball just wouldn’t stop.”