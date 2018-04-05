Veteran Watson wins Masters Par-3 contest

Tom Watson became the oldest ever winner of the Masters Par-3 contest on Wednesday with a stunning performance.

The 68-year-old two-time champion at Augusta produced a superb performance to finish six under par for the nine-hole event.

Watson, the Masters champion in 1977 and 1981, birdied six of the first eight holes and then holed a tricky short putt at the last for par to finish one shot ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters.

His win will continue the record of no Par-3 contest winner ever winning the Masters in the same year as Watson retired from playing in the Masters two years ago.

Another golfing legend Jack Nicklaus finished in a tie for third place on four under par, although the biggest cheers came on the ninth hole when his caddie and grandson Gary hit an ace.

Dylan Frittelli also hit a hole-in-one at the eighth hole while Tony Finau holed out at the seventh hole.

Listen in as @garyplayer narrates Gary Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one on No. 9 of the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9NTARoy3gE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

Finau’s joy was short-lived, however, as he badly injured his ankle while celebrating his ace and was forced to pull out one hole later. His place in Thursday’s tournament now looks to be in jeopardy.

Only 22 players actually posted official scores, with most letting caddies and family members take shots on the last few holes.