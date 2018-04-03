Garcia’s menu for Champions Dinner

Sergio Garcia got to pick what was served at the US Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday evening and, as expected, the Spaniard kept it local.

It’s customary at the Masters for the defending champion to determine what food is served at the annual gathering of all the living green jacket holders.

Last year it was England’s Danny Willett whose menu looked like this:

Traditional English fare, with a first course of mini cottage pies, followed by a Sunday roast, with prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. For dessert, apple crumble with vanilla custard, followed by coffee and tea.

This year Garcia has gone for:

An international salad as a starter, arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice, as the primary meal, and Angela Garcia’s tres leche cake, for desert.

So excited and honored to host my first Champions Dinner @TheMasters! I hope everyone will enjoy the food. Can’t wait to sit around all those great champions and listen to their stories! pic.twitter.com/Qcs3Tmj8Oj — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 3, 2018

Interesting to note the inclusion of his wife’s sweet dish.

Garcia will hope his Masters defence goes swimmingly. Especially after naming his baby daughter Azalea Adele earlier in the year. The 13th hole at Augusta is called Azalea.